Schaefer 'has changed our team,' Islanders GM says on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Darche lauds No. 1 pick, also praises coach Roy for hot start to season

matthew schaefer NYI

© Dennis DaSilva/NHLI

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Mathieu Darche knows with certainty now that the New York Islanders hit a home run with Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

But that wasn't so clear to Darche, the Islanders first-year general manager, going into training camp and the start of the regular season.

"It's funny because all summer I kept telling his agent, 'You know what, let's stay open-minded here, he only played 17 games last year, the option of going back to junior is still there,'" Darche said on this week's episode of the “NHL @TheRink" podcast. "From the start, my mind was 'let's bring him to camp, he's going to play preseason games, he's going to play at the start of the season, we'll evaluate from there.'"

The evaluation didn't take long.

"Let's just say after game six or seven I called his junior GM to tell him he wasn't going back," Darche said. "He didn't sound too surprised."

Schaefer, who turned 18 on Sept. 5, is having a history-making rookie season, with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 22 games, averaging 23:00 of ice time per game.

When he was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for October, Schaefer had already accomplished the following:

  • Became the youngest defenseman in NHL history (18 years, 34 days) to have a point in his NHL debut (an assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9).
  • Became the youngest defenseman (18 years, 36 days) in more than 80 years to score his first NHL goal (Ross Johnstone, 17 years and 328 days, on Feb. 29, 1944).
  • Became the second rookie defenseman in NHL history (first since Marek Zidlicky in 2003), to have a season-opening point streak of at least six games.
  • Became the youngest defenseman in NHL history (18 years, 46 days) to score a game-winning goal and the second youngest to have a multipoint game (Chris Joseph did it at 18 years, 44 days with the Penguins on Oct. 24, 1987).
  • Became the second 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history, first since Phil Housley in 1982-83, to have at least 11 points in his first 11 NHL games.

It continued into this month.

On Nov. 2, Schaefer, at 18 years and 58 days, became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a multi-goal game, passing the previous record of 18 years and 248 days by Bobby Orr in 1966.

Then, on Nov. 14 he became the youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 70 days) to score an overtime goal. It also made him the youngest defenseman to score in consecutive games.

"He's changed our team by being here," Darche said.

"The main thing too, outside of the player, he's an outstanding young man," Darche said. "Our players absolutely love him because he's very humble with all the attention and the success he's getting. I've played with players they might have a big personality but sometimes it rubs off the wrong way with the veterans. There's none of that with Matthew. He's very humble. He brings enthusiasm to our team. It's only (23) games into his career, but what he's done so far is extremely impressive."

Darche was asked about Schaefer's ceiling? Does he even have one?

"I don't know," he said. "I'm being careful here not to oversell him, but I think the sky is the limit with his potential. He's already pretty close to the sky with the way he's playing. I think he's got everything to be an extremely impactful franchise defenseman because that's how good he is."

Darche also offered effusive praise for the job Islanders coach Patrick Roy is doing with the Islanders, who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-5-2 record since an 0-3-0 start.

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders is Calder pick

Similar to how he felt about Schaefer before the season, Darche was on board with Roy but admittedly didn't know what to expect.

"When I got named (GM) that was the first day I got his phone number," Darche said. "I got named on Friday, I called him and Sunday we met in Montreal for five hours. I had to decide what do I do with the head coach? Patrick had a contract. I went to Montreal. I spent five hours with him and when I left I felt really comfortable I wanted to work with him. And I did my due diligence. I've called teams that he's worked for, players that he's coached, because I don't know him personally."

He said he's discovered that the impression he had of Roy before getting to know him was off base.

"Patrick is a lot more humble than people think he is," Darche said. "You think Patrick, it's his way or the highway. Not at all. The collaboration has been outstanding. We're on the same page on how we want to play. We're on the same page on messaging and accountability with the players. It's been great so far. We talk every day. I've been extremely happy. He's done a great job and it's been great working with him."

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

