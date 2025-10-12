Schaefer gets 1st NHL goal in home debut with Islanders

Ecstatic UBS Arena crowd welcomes No. 1 pick of 2025 NHL Draft

By Brian Compton
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Matthew Schaefer received multiple ovations Saturday at decibels that perhaps hadn’t been reached at UBS Arena since the New York Islanders arrived for their first game here four years ago.

The first cheer for their new defenseman was expected -- when he hit the ice during pregame introductions for the Islanders’ home opener.

But Schaefer later gave them another reason to cheer, fulfilling a lifelong dream after just 18 years and 36 days with his first NHL goal in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

“I love these fans,” Schaefer said. “It’s awesome. It feels like home for sure. I’m 18 years old, and when the fans show so much support, it’s pretty amazing to me. I know my dad and brother, and I guarantee you they’re going to leave here with a great impression of the fans.”

Schaefer seized an opportunity while on a power play during a scramble for a loose puck in front of the net. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft raced in from the blue line, dove and sent the puck over Washington goalie Logan Thompson at 4:28 of the third period to pull New York within 4-2.

WSH@NYI: Schaefer jabs in PPG for the first goal of his career

He raised his arms and leaped into the glass, much to the delight of the 17,255 in attendance who were watching the next face of the franchise playing a regular-season game in their barn for the first time. Schaefer had an assist in his NHL debut on Thursday, a 4-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals challenged Schaefer’s goal for a hand pass, but the call on the ice stood after video review determined the puck had gone off the arm of Islanders center Bo Horvat.

Chants of “Matthew Schaefer” ensued.

“I thought we just had so much momentum and I just wanted to keep going,” Schaefer said. “[The review] takes a toll for sure. The fans are in it and there’s a big, lengthy timeout. … But they made the right call for sure.”

Thompson didn’t agree. However, there was no argument from the Capitals’ side about how special Schaefer could be in this League for a long time.

"Yeah, me and [Washington defenseman John Carlson] thought it was a hand pass, so that was on me for telling [coach Spencer Carbery] to challenge it,” Thompson said. “Unfortunately, I guess it wasn't seen that way. That's hockey.

“But credit to him for driving the paint when it got a little rough. He's an exciting player and I'm excited to watch him."

Schaefer only turned 18 on Sept. 5 and is beginning adulthood without his mother, Jennifer, who died of breast cancer in February 2024, two months after his billet mother, Emily Matson, died in an apparent suicide while he was playing his first junior season with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Fortunately, there are several longtime veterans in his new locker room he can lean on to discuss life on or off the ice, including one who also experienced loss as a teenager.

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock was 15 when his younger brother, Brock, was killed in a car accident while they were on their way to watch their older brother Derrick’s hockey game on March 29, 2010. Brock was 13.

Ryan was also in the car but escaped serious injury.

“We actually had a conversation the other night,” Pulock said. “It’s crazy how well he handles himself, you know? He’s been through a lot. What I went through was a little different, but [also] kind of similar. It changes your life.

“Just the way he carries himself, the way he talks about [his mother] and handles it, he’s very impressive. That’s really all I can about it is how impressive he is. He’s battled through it and really just carrying on with obviously his mom in his thoughts. It takes a lot of strength; to be able to power through that and perform the way he’s performed … it’s very special. Nothing really fazes him. He’s got confidence in his game. Off the ice, he’s mature, he’s humble. Just a good kid and a heck of a hockey player. It’s been fun having him around and it’s been fun to watch.”

So has Schaefer’s ability to already manage a heavy workload. He led all skaters on Saturday by playing 26:04, including 2:40 on the power play. He also had a game-high eight shots on goal.

schaefer_celebration_101125

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I feel good; I love to play hockey, so anytime I can get out there, I love it,” Schaefer said of his ice time. “It was awesome. … We fought back; I think we could have come out a little harder there and maybe started off on top, but I think we fought back. I just wish we got the win.”

At least one wish came true Saturday -- perhaps Jennifer Schaefer was in the heavens doing what she could to make sure her son’s goal counted.

“She’s up there with the hockey gods right now. Maybe [she] slipped them a little 20 [dollar bill] to get that goal,” Schaefer said. “She’s definitely there to help.”

And Schaefer is here in New York, likely for a long time. The Islanders have lost their first two games this season, but Schaefer is already providing hope that better times are ahead.

“He’s so good; he was our best player out there tonight,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “… He’s exciting to watch. If I’m a fan, I’ll pay to watch him play. There’s no doubt about that.”

-- NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report

