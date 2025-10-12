Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

On milestone night for No. 1 pick, it was business as usual for him, dad

Matthew Schaefer Dad split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Schaefer followed up his first NHL goal with what was probably the one millionth roast of his old man.

After the New York Islanders rookie defenseman and No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft scored a sliding power-play goal to send fans at UBS Arena into a frenzy, Schaefer still had time to get a good-natured shot in at his dad, Todd.

Schaefer exited the locker room to see his dad, who had a big bear hug and kiss on the cheek waiting for him after the milestone moment.

"I didn't know we had a chess board here too," Matthew joked as his dad looked down at his black and white checked shirt.

"Nice. I'm getting emotional over here and you're calling me a chess board. Thanks. Just what I want to hear. Appreicate it," Todd Schaefer said with a big smile as everyone in earshot had a laugh.

If only Todd Schaefer knew someone in the organization that could get him some Islanders gear so he wouldn't have to get chirped like that.

Related Content

Schaefer gets 1st NHL goal in home debut with Islanders

Schaefer scores 1st goal in Islanders loss to Capitals

Short Shifts

Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans

Sullivan receives warms welcome from Pittsburgh crowd in return

Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

Penguins celebrate Crosby, Malkin, Letang’s 20th season together

Penguins debut alternate gold throwback-style jerseys at home opener

Dahlin walks Sabres home opener carpet with teenage cancer patient

Maple Leafs pay tribute to Dryden before home opener 

Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

Kopitar receives loud ovation from Kings fans before final home opener 

Red Wings support Tigers at Game 3 of ALDS

Panthers honor Knight with tribute during 1st period

Golden Knights are your 2025-26 Stanley Cup champs ... in video game simulation

Rangers alumni kick off Centennial season at Stock Exchange

NHL releases new TV spot in time for season opener