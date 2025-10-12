Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Matthew Schaefer followed up his first NHL goal with what was probably the one millionth roast of his old man.

After the New York Islanders rookie defenseman and No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft scored a sliding power-play goal to send fans at UBS Arena into a frenzy, Schaefer still had time to get a good-natured shot in at his dad, Todd.

Schaefer exited the locker room to see his dad, who had a big bear hug and kiss on the cheek waiting for him after the milestone moment.

"I didn't know we had a chess board here too," Matthew joked as his dad looked down at his black and white checked shirt.