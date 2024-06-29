Pavelich dies at 96, won Stanley Cup 4 times with Red Wings

Marty Pavelich, a four-time Stanley Cup champion in the 1950s with the Detroit Red Wings and one of the best checking forwards of his day, died at his home in Montana on Thursday.

At age 96, Pavelich was the second-oldest living NHL player behind only 101-year-old Steve Wochy, who played briefly for the Red Wings just before Pavelich arrived in 1947.

“On behalf of the entire Red Wings organization, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the Pavelich family,” Chris Ilitch, the Red Wings governor and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“Marty was beloved by all those who knew him, including my parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch. He was an integral part of four Stanley Cup championship teams for the Red Wings in the 1950s and one of the hardest-working players of his generation. He will be greatly missed.”