Three-time cancer survivor to suit up for Ducks in rookie tournament 

Will Francis participates in 1st Anaheim training camp

Cancer survivor Will Francis on getting ready for his 1st training camp

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s been a long time coming for Will Francis.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect and three-time cancer survivor will play in his first NHL rookie tournament this weekend.

In 2020, Francis was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The 24-year-old underwent treatment three different times in five years and is currently in remission.

The Ducks selected the defenseman in the sixth round (No. 163) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2021-2025.

“It’s a surreal experience [training camp],” Francis said. “Ever since 2019, it’s been something that’s been a goal of mine and a dream of mine. It’s just super cool to finally achieve it after everything I’ve been through.

“Looking back at 2019, I probably hoped it would’ve came a little earlier but, in the end, good things come to those who wait.”

Ducks coach Joel Quenneville applauded Francis’ perseverance throughout his journey.

“What Will went through, overcoming and beating cancer three times, is really remarkable,” Quenneville said. “His perseverance, his commitment to living out his dream of playing pro hockey has inspired every one of us. And his courage through his journey, shows the type of role model he is, not just as a hockey player but as a human being.”

Francis is scheduled to play Friday against the San Jose Sharks and this Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California.

Short Shifts

Islanders premiere new documentary series ‘On The Island’

Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Zadorov gets his 1st hole-in-one at Florida golf course

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Tanev brothers visit Toronto Blue Jays before MLB game

Merzlikins gets No. 13 tattoo in memory of Gaudreau 

Sharks to give away Celebrini, Smith sleepover bobblehead on Opening Night

Rodrigues takes Stanley Cup to Disney World