Carlsson taking big steps toward prominent role for Sweden in Olympics

NHL players will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, the first time since 2014 the best players in the world will be on the Olympic stage. NHL.com will post a story each Monday to count down to the 2026 Olympics. Today, a look at Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson, who is emerging as a present and future star for Sweden.

A glimmer of potential shown by Leo Carlsson as an 18-year-old at the 2023 IIHF World Championship was enough of an audition for Sweden coach Sam Hallam to get excited for the future.

And Carlsson, now 20 and two seasons into his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, has begun to see that promise blossom.

"He was one of the players we took because he was available in the pre-camp before the Worlds and he was just like the best player for every game," Hallam said. "I don't think we had the plan that he was going to play the Worlds that year, but he just convinced us through the whole build-up and the whole camp that he was ready for it.

"I'm happy he got that experience. It's huge for him now. I hope it gave him a good start to his NHL career."

The center, selected by the Ducks with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 76 games last season. He has proven to be a quick study following a rookie season where he was limited to 55 games -- by design and to aid in his development -- to help him adapt to live in the NHL.

"It's been two long years," said Carlsson, who had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) as a rookie with Anaheim in 2023-24. "Two years in the NHL too. I feel that much stronger and bigger and more confident. Just everything. More speed, bigger body, and stuff like that.

"It's all about confidence for me, it feels like. It's great."

The improvement earned Carlsson the opportunity to play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He was the youngest player to participate in the event and played in one game, but did not register a point.

What he accomplished after that, however, was telling.

Carlsson, following the 4 Nations, tied for the Ducks team lead and was second among all Sweden-born forwards in goals, with 11 in 28 games. Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander led all Swedes with 12 goals in 27 games.

Carlsson's team-leading 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) after the 4 Nations was third amongst Sweden-born forwards, trailing Nylander's 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) and Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe's 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

Carlsson, again the youngest player for Sweden, ranked third in scoring for his country at the 2025 IIHF World Championship with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 10 games. Sweden won the bronze medal.

"You just got to see the talent and the drive he's got, and his skating," Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. It's amazing that he's 20 years old. He's got a bright future ahead of him.

"And I think there's tons of room to grow. Even this year is really his first full season, because last year he had a little time restriction or whatever you want to call it. You can just tell he's more and more comfortable. The way he drives the puck up the middle ... it's hard to put a comparison to players... but the big size and that speed he's got too, it's almost like (Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni) Malkin back in the day with that big frame and the big pace, too.