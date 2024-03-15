Messier says Rangers are for real, playoffs their biggest challenge in Q&A with NHL.com

The Rangers, first in the Metropolitan Division, have been one of the NHL's compelling stories this season. Are they the real deal?

"I think they are. They're more mature. They're getting older, they're getting more experienced. (Goalie) Jonathan Quick has been a great addition to the Rangers this year. He brings a healthy amount of experience and a winning attitude. Igor Shesterkin is arguably one of the best goalies in the League, so when you start there, they seem to be pretty solid in net.

"They've got a (2021) Norris Trophy-winning defenseman in Adam Fox. K'Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba (out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury) are a great shutdown pair, Ryan Lindgren is a scrappy defender who plays really well with Fox. Braden Schneider is a guy who's going to play in the League for 20 years as a solid defenseman. And I think Erik Gustafsson has been a huge addition because he's a great skater and puck-mover.

"Their defense should be able to handle the pressure that they're going to face in two months of (Stanley Cup Playoff) hockey. Up front, they've got some good balance.

"For me, it's one thing to look at the top six forwards on a championship team but I don't think the bottom six ever gets enough credit for what they bring and add to a championship team. I saw it first-hand with the teams in Edmonton and I certainly saw it in New York with the contributions we got from those guys. They always seem to be expendable until they're gone, and then you're wanting every one of them back.

"It all really boils down to the depth of the team. Going into the playoffs, I always looked at how we were going to destroy four teams' will to win. … Do we have a team that can destroy the will of four teams over two months? That's the question that I ask when I look at a team and how it's constructed."