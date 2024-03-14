Messier says he'd build team around Crosby in Q&A with NHL.com

As lead NHL analyst for ESPN, how differently do you view the game now compared to how you did as a player? Is it an entirely different way of seeing it, or are you still a player in some ways?

"I still see it as a player lacing up the skates and I think that's actually one of the assets I can bring. My hope is that I can bring the viewer inside the player's mind. You know, we watch the games from up high and it looks so easy but there are many factors that go into the end result of what we see on the ice, starting with everything that happens off the ice.

"It's an extremely challenging game from many different perspectives. Obviously, you need to have four incredible skill sets to play at the National Hockey League level -- you have to be able to shoot, pass, stickhandle and skate. And then of course, you get into all the mental aspects of the game, the competitive aspects. And then playing hurt. There are just so many variables that are a factor in the end result.

"I have an incredible appreciation for the players. There's a saying: it's one thing to speak about the bull in the ring. It's another thing to be in the ring with the bull, so I look at it from that perspective.

"I never lose sight of how hard a game it is to play. I have a lot of respect for the players. It's also my job to be very honest with my assessment of anything that's happening on the ice, whether there's a mistake or a great play.

"It's my nature to highlight everything positive, but it's also my responsibility to say when the players have made mistakes. Of course, it has nothing to do with their character. It's just that sometimes mistakes happen, and you have to own up to them."