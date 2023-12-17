Fleury set for possible final visit to Pittsburgh with Wild

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Marc-Andre Fleury was foundational for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In Pittsburgh, there is the current core of centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defenseman Kris Letang. But what is three was once a group of four that helped the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships (2009, 2016, 2017).

Now with the Minnesota Wild, Fleury was that fourth and inaugural member, then an 18-year-old goalie from Sorel, Quebec, who was selected No. 1 by Pittsburgh in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Fleury, now 39 years old and in his 20th season, will return to his first NHL home, possibly for the final time, when the Wild face the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BWSI, BSN).

“I didn’t want it to be in every city like, ‘Oh, this could be your last game,’” Fleury said. “That being said, I know it could be. So, at the same time, maybe I would have regret not doing those moments. So I’ve got to enjoy little things like that.

“But I don’t know, I don’t want to be thinking every day. I’m soft, too. I don’t need all these emotions.”

The Wild have not announced a starting goalie for Monday.

“I would say that there’s a pretty good chance we see him,” Crosby said.

Fleury, who is 4-5-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and .886 save percentage this season, is four games from 1,000 in the NHL. At 548-320-93, he is three wins from tying Patrick Roy (551-315-66) for the second-most in League history, behind only Martin Brodeur (691-397-125).

With the Penguins, Fleury was 375-216-68, finishing with the most wins in their history, and had a 2.58 GAA, the lowest among goalies to have played at least 100 games for Pittsburgh.

“He’s been at it for a while,” Crosby said. “He had a lot of responsibility for a young goalie. Played a lot of games. He’s had an amazing career. Definitely enjoyed playing with him. It’s always a challenge playing against him.

“He came in at a young age with a lot of pressure and expectation. He passed by a mile, as far as what the expectations were. He set the tone.”

But Pittsburgh wasn’t always easy.

In his first start on Oct. 10, 2003, Fleury allowed a short-handed goal from Eric Belanger 38 seconds into the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He finished his rookie season 4-14-2 with a 3.64 GAA and .896 save percentage.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, when he made a last-second diving save against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom in Game 7 of the Final, Fleury had a .880 save percentage in the playoffs the following four seasons.

In 2015-16, Fleury was 35-17-6 with a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage. However, two concussions led Matt Murray, then a rookie, to become the primary starter during another Cup run.

Fleury and Murray then split time during the regular season in 2016-17. With Murray injured during the playoffs, Fleury went 9-6 with a 2.56 GAA and .924 save percentage, helping Pittsburgh to the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators.

But Fleury was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots in Game 3. The Penguins won their second straight championship with Murray starting the rest of the postseason.

To Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan, though, how Fleury handled the good and bad couldn’t be replicated.

“’Flower’ is just an amazing person,” Sullivan said. “He’s a guy that’s a real passionate guy. He has a zest for life. He loves the game. His personality is contagious. He’s been one of the most popular teammates in this room. That certainly has been my observation.

“He’s a Hall of Fame-caliber goalie. I know that the guys that he played with just have a ton of respect for him as a person and as a goaltender. As do all the guys, the coaches and managers, that have been here that have had the opportunity and privilege to work with ‘Flower.’”