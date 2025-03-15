Celebrini ready for 1st chance to take ice against Ovechkin

SAN JOSE – Macklin Celebrini remembers being 5 or 6 years old when he met Alex Ovechkin after watching him play for the Washington Capitals.
The San Jose Sharks rookie center can’t recall, however, where the game was or if Ovechkin scored a goal or anything else about the day, but he has a photo with Ovechkin to commemorate the occasion. The 18-year-old will have a chance to make a more lasting memory when the Sharks host Ovechkin and the Capitals at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA).
Ovechkin missed the first game between the Capitals and Sharks this season on Dec. 3 at Capital One Arena while recovering from a fractured left fibula, so it will be the first time Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will play against Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.
“I'm super excited to play against him,” Celebrini said Friday. “To be able to play against him now is crazy.”
Adding to the excitement is that Ovechkin is chasing down Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals. With a total of 886 goals, including 33 this season, the 39-year-old left wing is nine away from passing Gretzky.
“That’s a lot of goals,” said Celebrini, who is second in the NHL among rookies with 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 55 games this season. “He’s still one of the best players in the world.”
Ovechkin’s first and only game playing against Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux, the No. 1 pick in the 1984 NHL Draft, came in Pittsburgh on Nov. 22, 2005 and was the first instance in League history of players who were selected No. 1 in the draft at least 20 years apart playing against each other, according to NHL Stats.
There have been eight other pairs of No. 1 picks to do it since then (multiple times in some cases): Steven Stamkos (2008) vs. Mike Modano (1988), John Tavares (2009) vs. Modano (1988), Taylor Hall (2010) vs. Modano (1988), Nico Hischier (2017) vs. Joe Thornton (1997), Rasmus Dahlin (2018) vs Thornton (1997), Jack Hughes (2019) vs. Thornton (1997), Connor Bedard (2023) vs. Marc-Andre Fleury (2003) and Celebrini (2024) vs. Fleury (2003) .
To Ovechkin, playing against Lemieux, a 1997 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who came out of retirement in 2000 and played five more seasons, was “a dream come true.”
“Obviously, the NHL is the one thing, but when you play against your idols and big names, it’s always memorable,” Ovechkin said.