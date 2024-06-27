Celebrini, top 2024 NHL Draft prospects take part in youth clinic

The youth hockey players who participated in the clinic were from the NHL/NHL Players’ Association’s Learn to Play program, the Under-10 Girls Junior Knights and Bauer Empowered Girls teams.

"You can see it, all around the city, all the license plates, you see the love the city has for the Vegas Golden Knights and what they've done have trickled down into the youth hockey," Golden Knights girls and women youth hockey programming director Sheri Hudspeth said. "Our house league has over 1,200 kids this year and our Junior Knights travel program has won three USA Hockey national championships within seven years. It's exploding here, and the development that we're seeing is just incredible thanks to the coaches."

Celebrini is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS); Rounds 2-7 are Saturday (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). The San Jose Sharks have the No. 1 pick, the Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 2 choice, and the Anaheim Ducks will select at No. 3.

"I just know how I felt when I was a kid looking up at players who aspired to be NHL players," Celebrini said. "I know how I would have wanted them to treat me if I ever met them. So, I just feel like kind of giving back, and doing that for the kids is pretty important.”

Former NHL players Deryk Engelland, Anson Carter, Georges Laraque, Al Montoya and Anthony Stewart also were part of the clinic.

"Our Learn To Play program had just 10-to-20 kids in each session and now you've got 40-to-50 and multiple sessions all over Southern Nevada," said Engelland, who played three seasons for Vegas (2017-20). "They're building more rinks, so it just goes to show you how the Golden Knights' arrival has turned a lot of families into hockey families. It's just great to see the game grow here."

Since the Golden Knights' first NHL season in 2017-18, Nevada has seen growth in hockey participation, increased hockey programs and expansion into new communities, as well as new facilities to meet the high demand. The arrival of the Golden Knights resulted in a 268 percent rise in the total number of hockey players, with Under-8 players seeing the biggest increase.