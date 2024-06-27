Celebrini, top 2024 NHL Draft prospects take part in youth clinic

SUMMERLIN, Nev. -- Macklin Celebrini is committed to having an impact on and off the ice for the team that selects him in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
He provided a glimpse of that during the Top Prospects Youth Hockey Clinic at City National Arena, the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, on Wednesday.
"It was awesome. We had a lot of fun out there," Celebrini said. "I think we got a little competitive out there, but it was amazing to skate with those kids. It means a lot."
Celebrini, a center from Boston University, was one of five top Draft-eligible prospects assisting about 45 girls and boys aged 5-12 in fundamentals during the clinic. He was joined by forward Tij Iginla of Kelowna (Western Hockey League), and defensemen Zeev Buium of the University of Denver, Artyom Levshunov of Michigan State University, and Zayne Parekh of Saginaw (Ontario Hockey League).
"I remember being that young and looking up to guys like us and wanting to spend time with them," Buium said. "Anytime I get a chance to go out there with kids and play with them, I don't take it for granted because I think it goes a long way."