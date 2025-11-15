J. Hughes out 2 months for Devils after having finger surgery

Center who leads team in points sustained non-hockey injury, will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks

Jack Hughes NJD injury status Nov 15

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jack Hughes will miss up to two months for the New Jersey Devils after having surgery on his finger.

The center, who sustained what the team described on Friday as a non-hockey injury, will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark.

If Hughes can return in eight weeks, he would be back in time to possibly play for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will be in February.

Hughes missed the final 20 games of the regular season and the Devils' five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after having shoulder surgery in March.

He leads the Devils in goals (10) and points (20) in 17 games this season, and had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

The Devils (12-4-1), first in the Metropolitan Division, will play their first game without Hughes at the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN).

