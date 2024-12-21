Kings at Capitals projected lineups

KINGS (19-9-5) at CAPITALS (22-8-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Akil Thomas -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas

Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Henrik Rybinski

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Lars Eller (illness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. The Kings will play the second of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday. … Washington recalled Rybinski, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.