Kings at Capitals projected lineups

KINGS (19-9-5) at CAPITALS (22-8-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Akil Thomas -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas
Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Henrik Rybinski
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Lars Eller (illness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. The Kings will play the second of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday. … Washington recalled Rybinski, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.