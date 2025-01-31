Hagel gets 3 points, propels Lightning past Kings in shutout

The shutout was Vasilevskiy’s third of the season and 37th in the NHL.

Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had an assist for the Lightning (27-20-3), who were 1-4-0 in their previous five.

David Rittich made 30 saves for the Kings (26-17-6), who are 0-3-1 in their past four. Los Angeles was coming off a 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period, skating past Jordan Spence and beating Rittich with the forehand. Gage Goncalves set up the goal with a cross-ice pass from the boards to find Hagel in stride.

The Kings appeared to tie the game on a goal by Quinton Byfield in the second period, but video review determined the play was offside and the goal was overturned following a challenge by the Lightning.

Hagel made it 2-0 at 15:39 of the third period after sending a pass to a streaking Kucherov for a breakaway. Rittich made the save on the breakaway, but Hagel beat Drew Doughty to the loose puck and scored on the rebound.

Cirelli scored an empty-net short-handed goal at 18:43 for the 3-0 final with Rittich pulled on the power-play for a 6-on-4 advantage.

Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.