Schwartz scores hat trick, leads Kraken past Kings

Kaapo Kakko had three assists to extend his point streak to five games, and Seattle ended a three-game home losing streak (0-2-1). Joey Daccord made 27 saves.

Adrian Kempe and Jordan Spence scored for the Kings (25-13-5), who had allowed six goals over their past four games (4-2-0). Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves; he had allowed one goal or fewer in his previous five starts.

“Get behind the eight ball early, it’s not an easy thing to come back against,” Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke said. “We definitely pushed in the third, but I wish we had that kind of effort earlier.”

The Kraken went back up 3-2 1:37 into the second period when Chandler Stephenson was in the slot to redirect Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot in.

Kakko, who had the primary assist on Schwartz’s first and third goals, has eight points (three goals, five assists) during his five-game streak.

Kakko has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 14 games since he was acquired by Seattle in a trade from the New York Rangers on Dec. 18 for defenseman Will Borgen and third and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. Kakko has at least one point in nine games and three with multiple points.

“It can’t be understated, the line of Matty Beniers and Jaden and Kakko, what they keep doing for us, night in and night out,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “That line has fed off Kakko’s presence in the offensive zone, his ability to hang on the puck. It has allowed ‘Schwartzy’ to dart into spots, be at the net, and Matty to get to good spots.”