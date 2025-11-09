Fiala breaks tie in 3rd, gets assist to help Kings rally past Penguins

Forward scores at 11:52, Perry also has 2 points; Pittsburgh has lost 4 of 5

Kings at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Fiala scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and had an assist, helping the Los Angeles Kings rally for a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Fiala put Los Angeles ahead 3-2 at 11:52 of the third, stickhandling around Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson and shooting over a sprawling Sergei Murashov. It was Fiala’s 500th point in the NHL.

Corey Perry tied it 2-2 at 4:49 of the third with a wrist shot at the high slot off a drop pass from Cody Ceci.

Perry also had an assist, and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings (7-5-4), who had lost three of four (1-2-1). Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves.

Murashov made 24 saves in his NHL debut, and Tommy Novak and Anthony Mantha scored for the Penguins (9-5-3), who have lost four of five (1-3-1), including a 2-1 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Novak gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 8:48 of the first period, finishing a backhand pass from Evgeni Malkin just above the crease.

Kopitar tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:58, a wrist shot from a sharp angle at the near wall off the inside of Murashov’s left pad and in.

Mantha put Penguins back ahead 2-1 with four seconds remaining on a power play at 7:48 of the second period. After tapping the puck between his legs to Kris Letang at the point, he took a return pass for a wrist shot from the slot and his eighth goal of the season.

