Penguins rally, top Kings in OT on Rakell goal

Nedeljkovic makes 29 saves for Pittsburgh; Gavrikov has 2 assists for Los Angeles

Kings at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Rickard Rakell scored 1:44 into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to win 3-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Rakell tipped a shot from Erik Karlsson for his team-leading 14th goal this season.

Matt Grzelcyk scored a tying goal late in the third period, Evgeni Malkin also scored, and Michael Bunting had two assists for the Penguins (14-14-5), who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Adrian Kempe and Alex Turcotte scored, and Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists for the Kings (18-9-4), who have lost two of three since winning their previous six. Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Grzelcyk tied it 2-2 at 14:25 of the third period on his first goal of the season, taking a pass from Sidney Crosby for a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

It came just after Bryan Rust, alone in the slot, could have tied it at 11:53 with a wrist shot off a pass from Crosby, but Kuemper tipped it into the netting with his glove.

Kempe put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 on its second shot on goal 33 seconds into the first period, a wrist shot just outside the crease off a pass from Anze Kopitar from behind the net. It was his 16th goal this season and 11th in 14 games since Nov. 13.

Malkin tied it 1-1 at 6:22 of the second period with his 7th goal of the season and second in 17 games. Bunting dragged the puck around a sliding Gavrikov on a 2-on-1 for a backhand shot that slid under Kuemper, hit the left post, and was tapped in by Malkin.

Turcotte put the Kings back in front 2-1 at 11:38 by driving to the circle for a wrist shot, scoring in a second straight game for his fourth this season.

Latest News

Guentzel extends goal streak to 7, Lightning hold off Blue Jackets

Goal of the season? Mangiapane pulls between legs move for impressive goal

Laine has hat trick, Canadiens cruise past Sabres

Lightning honor Vasilevskiy for 500th NHL game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes go for 20th victory against Islanders

Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

Pegula visit to Sabres ‘important’ during 10-game skid, Ruff, players say 

Laviolette not worried about job, says Rangers 'need to play better'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Warsofsky fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct in Sharks game

NHL EDGE stats: Senators core has playoff potential

Coaches must keep team focused approaching Christmas break

Stolarz to have knee procedure, out 4-6 weeks for Maple Leafs

He makes NHL history, signs entry-level contract with Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Sherwood scores 1st NHL hat trick, Canucks defeat Avalanche