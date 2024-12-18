Penguins rally, top Kings in OT on Rakell goal

Rakell tipped a shot from Erik Karlsson for his team-leading 14th goal this season.

Matt Grzelcyk scored a tying goal late in the third period, Evgeni Malkin also scored, and Michael Bunting had two assists for the Penguins (14-14-5), who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Adrian Kempe and Alex Turcotte scored, and Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists for the Kings (18-9-4), who have lost two of three since winning their previous six. Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Grzelcyk tied it 2-2 at 14:25 of the third period on his first goal of the season, taking a pass from Sidney Crosby for a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

It came just after Bryan Rust, alone in the slot, could have tied it at 11:53 with a wrist shot off a pass from Crosby, but Kuemper tipped it into the netting with his glove.

Kempe put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 on its second shot on goal 33 seconds into the first period, a wrist shot just outside the crease off a pass from Anze Kopitar from behind the net. It was his 16th goal this season and 11th in 14 games since Nov. 13.

Malkin tied it 1-1 at 6:22 of the second period with his 7th goal of the season and second in 17 games. Bunting dragged the puck around a sliding Gavrikov on a 2-on-1 for a backhand shot that slid under Kuemper, hit the left post, and was tapped in by Malkin.

Turcotte put the Kings back in front 2-1 at 11:38 by driving to the circle for a wrist shot, scoring in a second straight game for his fourth this season.