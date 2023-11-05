Latest News

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

O'Reilly hat trick propels Predators past Oilers

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks' roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Moore, Kaliyev each has 2 points; Byfield gets 3 assists in 6th straight win away from home

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Cam Talbot made 24 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings won their sixth straight road game to start the season, 5-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles (7-2-2), and Quinton Byfield had three assists.

The Kings' road winning streak is the longest in the NHL from the start of a season since the Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 7-Nov. 13) and Nashville Predators (Oct. 4-Nov. 10) each won six straight on the road to begin the 2018-19 season.

Cal Petersen, making his debut for Philadelphia (5-6-1), had 25 saves. The Flyers, who went 0-for-4 on the power play, were playing for the second straight night after winning 5-1 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

The Kings opened the scoring with goals by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar 18 seconds apart in the first period.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 14:32, tipping in a bouncing centering pass from Quinton Byfield. Kempe extended his point streak to six games.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 14:50 when he redirected Matt Roy's point shot. The goal was Kopitar's 399th in the NHL.

Kaliyev extended it to 3-0 at 16:01 of the second period with a power-play goal before Moore pushed it to 4-0 at 19:44 with a shot from the circle.

Lizotte scored on a one-timer from the slot at 6:32 of the third period for the 5-0 final.