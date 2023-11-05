Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles (7-2-2), and Quinton Byfield had three assists.

The Kings' road winning streak is the longest in the NHL from the start of a season since the Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 7-Nov. 13) and Nashville Predators (Oct. 4-Nov. 10) each won six straight on the road to begin the 2018-19 season.

Cal Petersen, making his debut for Philadelphia (5-6-1), had 25 saves. The Flyers, who went 0-for-4 on the power play, were playing for the second straight night after winning 5-1 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

The Kings opened the scoring with goals by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar 18 seconds apart in the first period.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 14:32, tipping in a bouncing centering pass from Quinton Byfield. Kempe extended his point streak to six games.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 14:50 when he redirected Matt Roy's point shot. The goal was Kopitar's 399th in the NHL.

Kaliyev extended it to 3-0 at 16:01 of the second period with a power-play goal before Moore pushed it to 4-0 at 19:44 with a shot from the circle.

Lizotte scored on a one-timer from the slot at 6:32 of the third period for the 5-0 final.