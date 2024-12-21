NASHVILLE -- Nick Blankenburg scored 1:03 into overtime help the Nashville Predators recover for a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Blankenburg scores in OT, Predators recover to defeat Kings
Defenseman wins it at 1:03 after Los Angeles scores twice in 3rd to force extra period
He found the rebound of Filip Forsberg’s shot below the goal line, shifted it to his backhand and stuffed it into an open net for his first goal with the Predators after signing as a free agent on July 1.
“I feel like I’ve had some good chances over the last little bit, so I’ve just continued to trust in my game,” Blankenburg said. “Just very thankful for the opportunity to go out in OT. Just happy I was able to score.”
Forsberg had two assists for the Predators (10-17-7), who have won two of their past three games. Justus Annunen made 22 saves.
“I think we just play a lot tighter as a team,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I think if you watch the first two periods, they didn’t really have that many chances. Like our forwards were doing a great job of coming back. I just think overall we’re more connected, which leads to more zone time for us, which leads to more chances. I think the game is a little bit easier for everyone when we’re more connected like that.”
Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (19-9-5), who are 3-1-2 through the first six of a seven-game road trip that ends at the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
“It’s a hard game,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “The League is extremely tight. I know we’ve talked about this. That’s a team that played pretty hard, pretty physical and very well. And you say, ‘look at their record.’ I mean, that’s the League. That’s a really good team. They make it hard on you.”
Zachary L'Heureux gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 14:16 of the first period, finishing off a no-look, backhanded pass from Gustav Nyquist at the top of the crease.
“We had good triangle support,” L’Heureux said. “It started with [Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly]. He gave it to me. I gave it back. I thought we were just supporting all over. And then obviously an unreal play by [Nyquist]. He’s got great vision, saw me there and happy I got it in the net.”
Jonathan Marchessault pushed it to 2-0 at 14:00 of the second. Josi, who missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, deked around Kings defenseman Kyle Burroughs in the left circle and sent a centering pass to Marchessault for a tap-in at the top of the crease.
“We missed [Josi], obviously,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was a heck of a play. Just his whole game, it just changes a little bit of the dynamic of our group.”
Byfield scored for the Kings to cut it to 2-1 at 9:24 of the third with a snap shot from the slot off a pass from Warren Foegele along the left-side boards.
“Obviously, big guys who skate and are physical,” Byfield said of the Predators. “You want us working down low. We shoot pucks and get them to the net. That’s our mentality. Obviously, a great pass by [Foegele], and I was just able to capitalize on it.”
Laferriere tied it 2-2 at 13:23 of the third period on a rebound off Joel Edmundson’s shot from the point with Kuemper on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.
“In the third period, we knew we were still in it,” Edmundson said. “We came out and had some good chances, found a way to take a point. Whenever you’re down a couple of goals heading into the third period, you’ve got to be happy with the point, but it’d be nice to get two.”
NOTES: Josi finished with one assist and two shots on goal in 26:25 of ice time in his return. … Marchessault has scored in three consecutive games and has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak.