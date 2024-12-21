Blankenburg scores in OT, Predators recover to defeat Kings 

Forsberg had two assists for the Predators (10-17-7), who have won two of their past three games. Justus Annunen made 22 saves.

“I think we just play a lot tighter as a team,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I think if you watch the first two periods, they didn’t really have that many chances. Like our forwards were doing a great job of coming back. I just think overall we’re more connected, which leads to more zone time for us, which leads to more chances. I think the game is a little bit easier for everyone when we’re more connected like that.”

Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (19-9-5), who are 3-1-2 through the first six of a seven-game road trip that ends at the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

“It’s a hard game,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “The League is extremely tight. I know we’ve talked about this. That’s a team that played pretty hard, pretty physical and very well. And you say, ‘look at their record.’ I mean, that’s the League. That’s a really good team. They make it hard on you.”

Zachary L'Heureux gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 14:16 of the first period, finishing off a no-look, backhanded pass from Gustav Nyquist at the top of the crease.

“We had good triangle support,” L’Heureux said. “It started with [Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly]. He gave it to me. I gave it back. I thought we were just supporting all over. And then obviously an unreal play by [Nyquist]. He’s got great vision, saw me there and happy I got it in the net.”