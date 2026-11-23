KINGS (7-12-2) at CANADIENS (14-6-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello

Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Brandt Clarke -- Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Erik Gustaffson (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Alex Newhook -- Dylan Larkin -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Zach Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Oliver Kapanen

Florian Xhekaj -- Jake Evans -- Owen Beck

Kaiden Guhle -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: None

Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body)

Status report

Panarin returns after missing the past four games following the death of his grandfather. … Gustaffson, a defenseman, is not expected to play after he sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Moore will return after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. … Larkin took part in the morning skate and will make his Canadiens debut after he was acquired in a multiplayer trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It will be his first game since Oct. 26, three days before he was suspended by Detroit. … Florian Xhekaj and Engstrom were each a healthy scratch in a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.