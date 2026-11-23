KINGS (7-12-2) at CANADIENS (14-6-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Brandt Clarke -- Brian Dumoulin
Joel Edmundson -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Alex Turcotte
Injured: Erik Gustaffson (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Alex Newhook -- Dylan Larkin -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zach Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Oliver Kapanen
Florian Xhekaj -- Jake Evans -- Owen Beck
Kaiden Guhle -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: None
Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body)
Status report
Panarin returns after missing the past four games following the death of his grandfather. … Gustaffson, a defenseman, is not expected to play after he sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Moore will return after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. … Larkin took part in the morning skate and will make his Canadiens debut after he was acquired in a multiplayer trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It will be his first game since Oct. 26, three days before he was suspended by Detroit. … Florian Xhekaj and Engstrom were each a healthy scratch in a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.