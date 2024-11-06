ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Trevor Lewis scored twice in the third period for the Los Angeles Kings, who scored five straight goals in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Lewis gets 2 goals in 3rd, Kings score 5 straight to cool off Wild
Byfield, Laferriere, Moore each has 2 points; Minnesota had won 7 of 8
Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings (8-3-3), who were coming off a 3-0 victory at the Nashville Predators on Monday and have won five of seven (5-1-1). Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere each had two assists, and David Rittich made 23 saves.
Zach Bogosian scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Wild (8-2-2), who had won three straight and seven of eight.
Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot that ricocheted off the post and in. It was Bogosian’s first goal of the season.
Warren Foegele tied it 1-1 at 14:30 after Gustavsson denied Laferriere on the initial shot with Foegele shoveling in the rebound on the backhand.
Fiala put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 at 18:55 on the power play with a snap shot from atop the left circle.
Lewis extended it to 3-1 at 7:39 of the third period, poking a loose puck past Gustavsson five-hole.
Byfield made it 4-1 with a tip-in at 14:12 off a pass from Vladislav Gavrikov in the slot.
Lewis scored into an empty net at 16:14 for the 5-1 final.