Lewis gets 2 goals in 3rd, Kings score 5 straight to cool off Wild

Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings (8-3-3), who were coming off a 3-0 victory at the Nashville Predators on Monday and have won five of seven (5-1-1). Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere each had two assists, and David Rittich made 23 saves.

Zach Bogosian scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Wild (8-2-2), who had won three straight and seven of eight.

Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot that ricocheted off the post and in. It was Bogosian’s first goal of the season.

Warren Foegele tied it 1-1 at 14:30 after Gustavsson denied Laferriere on the initial shot with Foegele shoveling in the rebound on the backhand.

Fiala put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 at 18:55 on the power play with a snap shot from atop the left circle.

Lewis extended it to 3-1 at 7:39 of the third period, poking a loose puck past Gustavsson five-hole.

Byfield made it 4-1 with a tip-in at 14:12 off a pass from Vladislav Gavrikov in the slot.

Lewis scored into an empty net at 16:14 for the 5-1 final.