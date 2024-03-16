Kings ‘really engaged’ in battle for Western Conference playoff berth

CHICAGO -- Drew Doughty knew what the Los Angeles Kings needed to jump-start their power play, which had come up empty over five games.

“More urgency,” was the first thing the defenseman said.

That seemed to be the approach the Kings took in all facets during a 5-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday. Not only did they break out of their 0-for-10 skid on the man-advantage with Pierre-Luc Dubois’ goal at 3:10 of the first period, but they were dominant in a game they needed to win.

It’s something they’ll want to repeat when they visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSSW).

“I’ve said it before: Two points in October are the same as two points in March, but you can really see the difference two points can mean in the standings,” Dubois said. “The games are just as important, but you can see that race developing and you can see the standings develop (now).”