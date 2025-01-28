Raymond has 4 points, Red Wings pull away from Kings for 3rd win in row

Marco Kasper had two goals and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Red Wings (24-21-5), who won their third straight. Dylan Larkin had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (26-15-6), who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Fiala gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 14:50, scoring his 16th goal with a point shot through traffic.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead at 17:05 after an own goal against Moritz Seider. After the Detroit won a defensive-zone face-off, Seider attempted to take the puck behind the net, but banked it off the goal post and Talbot’s skate into the net. Byfield was credited with the goal.

Raymond cut it to 2-1 at 17:40, backhanding in a loose puck for his 20th goal of the season.

Detroit had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:21 of the second period following penalties on Alex Turcotte and Byfield. DeBrincat scored 50 seconds in to tie it 2-2 at 6:03, converting Raymond’s pass across the slot.

Elmer Soderblom gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 16:53, putting in a rebound for his first goal of the season.

Kasper extended it to 4-2 at 10:05 of the third period, finishing off a 2-on-1 break by lunging and knocking in his own rebound.

Kasper recorded his second goal of the night at 19:53, scoring into an empty net for the 5-2 final.