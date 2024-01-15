Kings score 4 in 3rd to defeat Hurricanes, stop 8-game slide

Danault has goal, 2 assists in win; Carolina point streak ends at 8

Recap: Kings @ Hurricanes 1.15.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Los Angeles Kings scored three consecutive goals early in the third period and got their first win in nine games, 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Monday.

Trevor Moore scored twice, Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists, and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist for the Kings (21-11-8), who were 0-4-4 in their previous eight. David Rittich made 30 saves.

Jordan Martinook and Jack Drury scored for the Hurricanes (24-14-5), whose eight-game point streak ended (7-0-1). Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 24 shots before being relieved at 5:20 of the third by Yaniv Perets, who made one save in his NHL debut. 

Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 6:24 of the first period, scoring from in close after Carolina failed to clear a rebound in the slot.

Martinook tied it 1-1 at 5:38 of the second period on a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a feed from Seth Jarvis on the rush.

The Kings went ahead 2-1 at 1:01 of the third period when Danault got a rebound off the end boards and scored past a diving Raanta at the left post.

Alex Laferriere pushed the lead to 3-1 at 2:21 on a wrist shot over Raanta’s glove. 

Dubois made it 4-1 at 5:20, one-timing a Jaret Anderson-Dolan pass in the right circle and chasing Raanta.

Drury cut it to 4-2 at 8:58 with a backhand in front off Stefan Noesen’s no-look, between-the-legs pass from behind the net.

Moore scored into an empty net at 18:44 for the 5-2 final.

