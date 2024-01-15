Williams inducted into Hurricanes team Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. -- You can't have a Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame without the man they call "Mr. Game 7."

Justin Williams was inducted into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony before the team hosted the Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon.

“Today was pretty great,” Williams said. “I thought I would be fine up there, then you look at the people and you see all these players and everybody is saying nice things about you. Then you get rolling in the wrong direction and it gets a little emotional.”

He is the fifth player inducted into the team's hall of fame, alongside Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis, Cam Ward and Glen Wesley.