Fiala scores twice, Kings defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid 

Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for the Kings (27-17-6), who had lost four straight (0-3-1) and were shut out in their previous two games. The game was the last of a five-game road trip.

“Just a great game and effort,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “It’s the only way you’re going to come in here at the end of a trip and beat a good, good team like we did. It really takes the whole crew.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Robinson scored for the Hurricanes (32-17-4), whose seven-game point streak ended. Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

“I didn’t love the goals we gave,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That can’t happen, not in the NHL, not against good teams. You can’t give them breakaways and 2-on-1s out of nothing. That’s a concern.”

Kotkaniemi tipped Sean Walker’s one-timer from the left point past Kuemper to give Carolina a 1-0 lead at 15:22 of the first period.

Danault took advantage of an errant clearing pass up the middle of the ice by Dmitry Orlov and scored on a short-side wrist shot to tie it 1-1 at 17:57.

“That one felt good,” Danault said. “For the whole team, I think, it sparks everyone. We weren’t playing bad. Sometimes it’s a matter of confidence and bounces. But we kept working hard and playing our game, and it worked out.”

The Kings took a 2-1 lead at 1:03 of the second period when Trevor Moore chipped the puck between Andersen’s arm and the right post off a feed from Danault. It was his first goal in 15 games.

“It’s been a while,” Moore said. “I got injured, then coming back, I haven’t found the net. So, it feels good to see one go in.”