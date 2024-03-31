Kadri has goal, assist, Flames hold off Kings to end 5-game skid

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (38-24-11), who have lost back-to-back games after a four-game winning streak. David Rittich made 31 saves.

"They were quicker, faster, stronger," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "When you're a step behind like we were, the question for me is why were we a step behind. ... Just not good enough. Not good enough."

The Kings remained five points ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West. Los Angeles also fell three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division after Vegas defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.

"That's the story of an 82-game season, really," Kopitar said. "You can't get too high and you can't get too low. Now we've got nine (games) left. We've obviously got to bring it and make sure we get into the playoffs and then we'll go from there."

Kadri gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot by Rittich's left pad. Kuzmenko set him up from beside the net eight seconds into the power play.

Kempe tied it 1-1 at 5:42 on the power play when he one-timed a pass from Drew Doughty by Markstrom's blocker from just inside the top of the left face-off circle. His goal also came eight seconds into the man-advantage.

Martin Pospisil put the Flames back ahead 2-1 at 11:56. He tapped in a cross-crease pass from Kuzmenko after a Kings' failed clear and Kadri's stickhandling effort kept the play alive inside the Los Angeles blue line.

“Honestly, probably one of our best games of the season, start to finish," Kadri said. "That was a game we dominated from the beginning to the end. That’s what we need more of.”

Coleman scored on the power play to extend it to 3-1 at 11:58 of the second period on a rebound of Andersson's initial wrist shot from the high slot.

"We've got to go back and watch video on [the penalty kill] tomorrow," Kempe said. "We've got to go back tomorrow and watch video and see what we can do better. It's been a good momentum-killer for us all year."