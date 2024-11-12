Wolf makes 28 saves, Flames hold off late push from Kings 

Goalie also gets assist, Backlund, Huberdeau score 36 seconds apart in 2nd period for Calgary

Kings at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Dustin Wolf made 28 saves, and the Calgary Flames held on to win 3-1 against the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Kevin Rooney also scored for the Flames (8-5-3), who have points in four straight games (2-0-2).

Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for the Kings (9-5-3), who have lost two of three.

The Flames scored twice in 36 seconds midway through the second period to jump out to a two-goal lead.

Backlund made it 1-0 at 10:42 with a wrist shot over Kuemper's left shoulder from just inside the right face-off circle after a turnover by the Kings below their own goal line.

Huberdeau scored on a breakaway to push it to 2-0 at 11:18. He took a stretch pass from Andrei Kuzmenko and shot along the ice by Kuemper's right pad. Wolf earned an assist on the goal for his first NHL point.

Moore cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:29 of the third period. His quick one-timer from a sharp angle just outside the crease looked to be stopped by the glove of a sprawling Wolf, but video review confirmed the puck crossed the line.

Rooney scored an empty-net goal with 20 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

