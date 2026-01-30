Lyon makes 37 saves, wins 10th straight as Sabres top Kings

Goalie sets franchise record for Buffalo, Tuch has hat trick

Kings at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Alex Lyon made 37 saves to set a Buffalo Sabres record with his 10th straight win in a 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

He was previously tied with Gerry Desjardins, who won nine straight from Dec. 11-29, 1976.

Alex Tuch had a hat trick, Jack Quinn had three assists, and Ryan McLeod had two assists for the Sabres (31-17-5), who extended their winning streak to five games. Buffalo has also won 20 of its past 24 games (20-3-1).

Adrian Kempe scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Kings (22-17-3), who brought a six-game point streak (3-0-3) into the game.

Tuch gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 7:14 of the first period. He put a shot toward the net from the right circle that deflected off Cody Ceci’s skate and went through Kuemper’s pads.

Mattias Samuelsson’s slap shot from the blue line went off Kuemper’s glove and trickled into the net to make it 2-0 at 11:17.

Tuch pushed it to 3-0 for the Sabres when he tipped Bowen Byram’s point shot over Kuemper’s glove at 6:29 of the second period.

Kempe scored on the power play at 7:47 to cut it to 3-1, skating into the slot to redirect Kevin Fiala’s pass by Lyon blocker side.

Tuch completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:00 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

