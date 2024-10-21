Kings surge past Ducks with 4 goals in 3rd period

Gavrikov gets 2 assists for Los Angeles; Dostal makes 34 saves for Anaheim

Kings at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala and Mikey Anderson scored third-period goals for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and David Rittich made 14 saves for the Kings (3-1-2), who have won two in a row.

Ryan Strome scored and Lukas Dostal made 34 saves for the Ducks (2-2-1), who were outshot 38-15 two days after getting outshot 49-20 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Kings center Anze Kopitar made a long pass off the boards to Kempe, who retrieved the puck, drove to the net on a breakaway and scored five-hole to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the third period.

The Kings made it 2-0 at 8:58 when Laferriere capitalized on Jackson LaCombe’s defensive-zone turnover, intercepting a pass through the slot and firing a wrist shot past Dostal.

LaCombe was making his season debut after missing the past four games with an illness.

The Ducks cut it to 2-1 with 1:44 left when Strome redirected a shot from Troy Terry past Rittich just as Dostal was exiting the ice for the extra attacker.

Fiala scored an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining to make it 3-1, and Anderson added another with the net empty with 36 seconds left for the 4-1 final.

