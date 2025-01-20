McVie dies at 89, was ‘quite a character’ as coach for Devils, Capitals, Jets

Had served as Bruins ambassador for past 30 years

Tom McVie in WPG jacket obit

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tom McVie, a Boston Bruins ambassador who coached the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets, died at the age of 89.

"The entire Boston Bruins organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom McVie," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement Monday. "Tom was a huge part of our Bruins family, having served as coach, scout and ambassador for more than 30 years. His hockey mind, colorful personality, gruff voice, and unmatched sense of humor livened up every room he entered, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom's family and many loved ones."

Born June 6, 1935, in Trail, British Columbia, McVie began his NHL coaching career with the Capitals on Dec. 31, 1975. He coached two more seasons in Washington and guided the Jets of the World Hockey Association to the 1979 Avco Cup before taking over for Bill Sutherland in Winnipeg's first two NHL seasons (1979-80, 1980-81).

McVie became the second Devils coach after the franchise relocated from Denver in 1982 when he replaced Billy MacMillan after New Jersey started the 1983-84 season 2-18 with zero ties. He went 15-38 with seven ties in 60 games and returned to replace John Cunniff 67 games into the 1990-91 season.

The Devils made the Stanley Cup Playoffs the following season, losing the Patrick Division Semifinals in seven games to the New York Rangers. McVie was replaced by Herb Brooks and hired as a Bruins assistant to Brian Sutter for the 1992-93 season, when Boston went 51-26 with seven ties but was swept by the Buffalo Sabres in the best-of-7 Adams Division Semifinals.

McVie was 126-263 with 73 ties in 462 regular-season games and got his name on the Stanley Cup in 2011 as a Bruins ambassador. Though he never reached the NHL as a player, he skated 21 seasons in the minor leagues as a left wing, including one as a player-coach for Fort Wayne in the International Hockey League in 1971-72 and the following season with Johnston of the Eastern Hockey League.

Tom McVie coaching NJD

© Graig Abel/Getty Images

McVie arrived behind hockey benches after a nomadic junior and minor-pro trail, one that took him across the continent between 1954-74 with stops in Toledo, Fort Wayne and Dayton in the International league, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Phoenix in the Western league and a season with the storied Johnstown Jets, of “Slap Shot” fame, in the EHL.

He truly was a hockey “lifer” given all the jobs he had along the way.

“If I wasn’t coaching hockey, then I’d probably be driving the Zamboni,” McVie told Boston Globe hockey writer Kevin Paul Dupont in October 1992, then a freshly minted assistant coach with the Bruins.

Dupont related how McVie had been using the same piece of Samsonite luggage for 32 years, its owner estimating 750,000 miles on the suitcase in the baggage holds of buses with thousands more travelled by air.

“My first two years of pro hockey, I never had a piece of luggage,” McVie said. “I was playing for Seattle -- Keith Allen was the general manager -- and I got hurt in Calgary on a trip that was going to Edmonton. Well, they decide to send me home, and Allen takes my meal money; that's the way it worked -- no play, no meal money.

"Like I say, I never had a suitcase. Those first two years, I threw what I needed into a bag with Les Hunt -- he played in the Detroit organization. I'll never forget, I'm standing on this train platform in Calgary, and Les just hands me my clothes. They're going on, and I'm going home. My clothes, all over the platform. I had to go get a paper bag and throw all my stuff in it."

McVie would be traded to Portland in 1961, which provided players with monogrammed luggage. He would use that suitcase up to his talk with Dupont in 1992, and quite likely for years beyond that.

"I vowed that day, wherever I go, it goes," said McVie. "It's sort of a conversation piece, I guess. In 36 years of pro hockey, I'll bet that I've received 20 sets of luggage, and I've given them all away -- every one of them."

In Montreal on Monday, Rick Green was saddened to learn of the death of his first NHL coach, the defenseman having been drafted by McVie’s Capitals No. 1 in 1976 but remembered his bench boss with a few lively stories.

“As a 20-year-old, I didn’t know what to expect at the NHL level, and Tommy McVie, what was he all about,” said Green, whose next NHL stop with the Canadiens would bring him the 1986 Stanley Cup.

“It didn’t take long when he had us on the track and we had to run a 5:40 mile and so many push-up and sit-ups. It was like he was a drill sergeant but that’s the way he was.

“Tommy was quite a character. For what he had to work with, he had to be quite a character … we had some guys who were interesting, and that’s an understatement. He was demanding and he needed to be with the guys we had who were always trying to find ways to take shortcuts.”

Green suggested he was impressed, amused and even a bit fearful of McVie, never quite sure where he stood.

“I was wearing Lange (molded) skates, and I’d forgotten my boot liners at the rink,” he recalled. “We were at our practice rink and I didn’t dare want to go to Tommy and say ‘I forgot my liners, I can’t practice,’ so I put 12 pairs of socks on to work as my liners. I managed to get through practice without him screaming or shooting pucks at me.

“He was to himself mostly, I didn’t spend a lot of time with him away from the rink,” Green added, laughing. “I had enough of him behind the bench, let alone on the ice.

“And Tommy was the first man I ever knew who could put two pucks in his mouth at the same time. That’s a talent. I guess his nickname was ‘The Clown’ back in the day when he played in the International league, so you needed a sense of humor back then.

“Someone told me about the puck trick so I went up to him and told him I didn’t believe it. Tommy just took his teeth out, grabbed two pucks and in they went.”

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Doughty practices with Kings for 1st time since ankle injury

Coyle scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins rally past Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins hold moment of reflection for Martin Luther King Jr.

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Colorado Avalanche Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Myers to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

McDavid to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Lightning in Atlantic Division showdown

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper recalls Canadian hockey roots, journey to 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stars score 3 times in 1st period, defeat Red Wings

Color of Hockey: Gomez looks to emulate Lamoriello as coach in BCHL

NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 20

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Kasper among face-off leaders

Laine scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Rangers