Cheevers' coaching career with Bruins began as substitute in equipment

As unofficial records go, this one is hard to top:

Gerry Cheevers, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and named to the Boston Bruins All-Centennial Team on Oct. 12, 2023, is in the books as the only man in history to coach his first NHL victory wearing full goaltending equipment while subbing for his ejected coach in what would be the first and only NHL shutout of a rookie nicknamed Seaweed who had been a training-camp roommate of author George Plimpton.

On this July 7 in 1980, Cheevers was named the 14th of 31 different coaches the Bruins have had in their history.

His first official victory came that Oct. 9, 7-2 against the visiting New York Rangers at Boston Garden. But surely worthy of note is Cheevers' role for the final 16 minutes of a game played March 3, 1979, lumbering back and forth behind the bench wearing his Bruins sweater and pads with Boston coach Don Cherry having been ejected for arguing with referee Greg Madill.