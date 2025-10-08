Connor signs 8-year, $96 million contract with Jets

Forward 7th in NHL last season with 97 points; deal begins in 2026-27

Kyle Connor contract 10825

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kyle Connor signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The contract begins next season and has an average annual value of $12 million.

The 28-year-old forward is in the last of a seven-year, $49.98 million contract ($7.14 million AAV) he signed Sept. 28, 2019, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Winnipeg plays its season opener at home against the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+).

Connor was seventh in the NHL last season with 97 points and tied for seventh with 41 goals. He led the Jets during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 13 games.

It was his second 40-goal season (47; 2021-22) and his fourth consecutive 30-goal season. Since becoming a full-time NHL player in 2017-18, Connor has scored at least 25 goals in each of his eight seasons, and his 282 goals during that span are eighth in the League.

Selected by Winnipeg in the first round (No. 17) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor has 582 points (284 goals, 298 assists) in 613 regular-season games and 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 58 playoff games.

Related Content

Jets season preview: Hope Toews NHL return helps spark Cup run

Central Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Golden Knights are your 2025-26 Stanley Cup champs ... in video game simulation

McDavid signs 2-year, $25 million contract with Oilers

Latest News

Trophy Tracker: Sullivan favorite to win Adams in 1st season with Rangers

Marner's 'got to love' vibe in Vegas ahead of debut

NHL Opening Night rosters: By the Numbers

Ekholm signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Oilers

Kaprizov's Wild contract likened to megadeal with Clancy, Maple Leafs

NHL Status Report: Toews questionable for Jets' opener

MacKinnon sets Avalanche points record in opening win against Kings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'Youthful energy' helps Penguins usher in new era

Penguins spoil old coach Sullivan's Rangers debut with shutout win

Ovechkin excited to begin 21st season with Capitals, 'I still love the game'

Mailbag: Hutson's next contract; expectations for Canucks, Rangers 

Sturm discusses path to Bruins coaching debut in sitdown with NHL.com

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin closing in on 900 goals

Panthers cap celebration, get back to work with win in season opener

Panthers open 2nd straight Stanley Cup defense with win against Blackhawks

Panthers raise 2nd Stanley Cup banner prior to season opener

Oilers ‘very motivated’ to win Stanley Cup after 2 straight Final losses