MacDermid signs 3-year, $3.45 million contract with Devils

Kurtis MacDermid signed a three-year, $3.45 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. It has an annual average value of $1.15 million.

The 30-year-old forward was in the final season of a two-year contract he had signed with the Colorado Avalanche on April 5, 2022, and could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

MacDermid had one assist and 50 penalty minutes in 16 games with the Devils after being acquired in a trade with the Avalanche on March 1. He scored two goals in 29 games with Colorado prior to the trade.

He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 365 NHL games with the Devils, Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He was part of the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup championship team but did not play during the postseason.