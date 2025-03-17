 Kuemper leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kings goalie, Devils forward Bratt, Kraken defenseman Montour earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Brattand Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 16.

FIRST STAR – DARCY KUEMPER, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Kuemper yielded one goal in three starts (78 SV/79 SA), going 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .987 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kings (36-20-9, 81 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to March 8. He stopped 33 of 34 shots, including all 11 he faced in the third period, in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders March 11. Kuemper then earned consecutive shutouts for the fifth time in his career (also March 13-15, 2022; Feb. 13-16, 2022; Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2018; and Oct. 9-11, 2014), making 21 saves in a 3-0 win over the League-leading Washington Capitals (his former team) March 13 and denying 24 shots in a 1-0 overtime triumph versus the Nashville Predators March 15. The latter served as the 200th win of Kuemper’s NHL career (200-143-53 in 427 GP) and also stretched his home point streak to 13 contests dating to Dec. 7 (12-0-1, 1.37 GAA, .948 SV%, 3 SO), surpassing Kelly Hrudey (Jan. 8 – March 28, 1991: 11-0-1 in 12 GP) for the longest such run by a goaltender in Los Angeles history. The 34-year-old Kuemper, who has an active 154:43 shutout streak, owns a 22-8-7 record through 38 total appearances in 2024-25. He ranks among the top three in the NHL this season (minimum: 23 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.16), save percentage (3rd; .919) and shutouts (t-3rd; 4).

WSH@LAK: Kuemper blanks former team for third shutout of season

SECOND STAR – JESPER BRATT, LW, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Bratt notched three points in each of his three outings, topping the NHL with 2-7—9 overall to propel the Devils (36-26-6, 78 points) to a pair of wins. He became the sixth different player in franchise history to post at least three points in three straight games and the third to do so in the past 30 years, following Jack Hughes (Oct. 20-25, 2023: 2-9—11 in 3 GP) and Ilya Kovalchuk (Feb. 2-5, 2012: 2-7—9 in 3 GP). Bratt registered 1-2—3 in each of his first two contests, a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets March 11 and a 3-2 triumph versus the Edmonton Oilers March 13 in which he scored the tying goal early in the third period and collected the primary assist on the game-winner 1:35 later. He added his ninth career three-assist performance (and second of the campaign after Dec. 2 at NYR: 1-3—4) in a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins March 15 to tie Scott Stevens (1993-94) for the most helpers in a single season in franchise history. The 26-year-old Bratt, who has factored on seven consecutive team goals, sits ninth in the NHL with 19-60—79 through 68 total games in 2024-25. He also places among the top 10 in power-play assists (t-2nd; 26), assists (4th; 60), power-play points (t-8th; 30) and even-strength assists (t-9th; 33).

EDM@NJD: Bratt answers back with goal in 3rd period

THIRD STAR – BRANDON MONTOUR, D, SEATTLE KRAKEN

Montour totaled 3-3—6 across three appearances to lift the Kraken (29-34-5, 63 points) to five out of a possible six standings points. He tallied 2-2—4, highlighted by the winning goal four seconds into overtime (tied for the fastest goal from the start of any period in NHL history), in a 5-4 triumph versus the Montreal Canadiens March 14. Montour then scored once in a 4-2 victory against the Utah Hockey Club March 14 before collecting one assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets March 16. The 30-year-old Montour shares fourth place among NHL defensemen with 16 goals through 67 total contests this season (16-22—38), matching a career-high established in 80 games in 2022-23 (16-57—73 w/ FLA).

MTL@SEA: Montour buries a shot 4 seconds into overtime to win it

