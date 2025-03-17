 Kuemper leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Brattand Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 16.

FIRST STAR – DARCY KUEMPER, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Kuemper yielded one goal in three starts (78 SV/79 SA), going 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .987 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kings (36-20-9, 81 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating to March 8. He stopped 33 of 34 shots, including all 11 he faced in the third period, in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders March 11. Kuemper then earned consecutive shutouts for the fifth time in his career (also March 13-15, 2022; Feb. 13-16, 2022; Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2018; and Oct. 9-11, 2014), making 21 saves in a 3-0 win over the League-leading Washington Capitals (his former team) March 13 and denying 24 shots in a 1-0 overtime triumph versus the Nashville Predators March 15. The latter served as the 200th win of Kuemper’s NHL career (200-143-53 in 427 GP) and also stretched his home point streak to 13 contests dating to Dec. 7 (12-0-1, 1.37 GAA, .948 SV%, 3 SO), surpassing Kelly Hrudey (Jan. 8 – March 28, 1991: 11-0-1 in 12 GP) for the longest such run by a goaltender in Los Angeles history. The 34-year-old Kuemper, who has an active 154:43 shutout streak, owns a 22-8-7 record through 38 total appearances in 2024-25. He ranks among the top three in the NHL this season (minimum: 23 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.16), save percentage (3rd; .919) and shutouts (t-3rd; 4).