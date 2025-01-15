Marchenko’s 2-way game huge boost for surging Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL at plus-27.

Can you guess who’s second at plus-26?

It’s Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko, who was a combined minus-28 over his two NHL seasons before this.

The story behind it is about more than Marchenko. It’s about the Blue Jackets under new coach Dean Evason, and it illustrates why they hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference after finishing last in the East last season.

“New coach have a different system,” Marchenko said. “It’s help for everybody here, I think, because whole team, everybody grow up right now and [rise to] the next level. He give me confidence, trust, and I try to be good.”

Marchenko showed his skill immediately in the NHL and has increased his offensive production each season.

He had 25 points (21 goals, four assists) in 2022-23, third in goals among rookies, even though he played only 59 games. He had 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games last season.

The 24-year-old has 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 44 games this season, leading Columbus in goals. Since Nov. 21, he’s tied with Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point for ninth in the NHL with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 26 games.

Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan said Marchenko can make plays few others can.

“I mean, he carries the puck with swagger,” Monahan said. “I think you need a certain confidence and obviously a certain skill set to do that. The numbers show that he’s producing, and I think those are only going to grow with the way he plays and how serious he takes it.”

Marchenko put on a show against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. First, he passed from left to right for defenseman Zach Werenski, who tied it 2-2 with 4:37 left in the third period. Then he clinched a 3-2 shootout win with a sick move, fooling goalie Ivan Fedotov and sliding the puck underneath him.

“I have no idea what he did,” Evason said with a laugh. “That is foreign to me. It’s phenomenal.”