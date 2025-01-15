Blue Jackets top Flyers in shootout, win 5th in row

Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (21-17-6) in his first start since Dec. 28. Kent Johnson and Marchenko scored in the shootout.

Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett scored, and Fedotov made 26 saves for the Flyers (19-20-6), who defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 at home on Monday.

“We put a lot of gas in our game last night,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “Frustrating for me because we had a chance to win this one. We [gave] it away a little bit at the end, but we’ll just take the point and go.”

Tippett praised Fedotov, who has been the third goalie on the roster.

“Every time he's come in, he's given us a chance,” Tippett said. “Obviously, we know the rotation going on and it can be tough, but he made some huge saves for us tonight and kept us in the game.”

Brink gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the first period. He was alone at the far post to redirect a pass from Nick Seeler for his first goal in 21 games since Nov. 29.

“It’s never fun to not be scoring goals,” Brink said. “I thought I had chances and I was playing decent, but just pucks weren't going in. So, it was nice to see one going in.”

Werenski tied it 1-1 at 10:27 on a breakaway after the Flyers turned it over inside the Blue Jackets’ blue line. The goal extended his home point streak to 17 games (34 points; 12 goals, 22 assists).

“I honestly don't think anyone on that first goal, anyone in the world catches him,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “He separated by like 10 feet maybe, by the time he got in on the goalie. It's just his effortless skating and his drive to lead his team and help his team have success, it’s as good as I've ever seen.”

Tippett put the Flyers ahead 2-1 on the rush at 8:13 of the third with a wrist shot from the point before the Blue Jackets responded.

It’s important for us. We build confidence here,” Marchenko said. “We’re learning how we can win, like every game. It's so fun.”

NOTES: Werenski became the seventh defenseman in NHL history with a home point streak of at least 17 games. Bobby Orr holds the record at 25 games from Oct. 13, 1974, to Jan. 23, 1975. The most recent was Ray Bourque (17 games) from Jan. 28 to April 11, 1993. … Werenski’s second goal made him the second fastest Blue Jackets player to reach 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in a season (44 games). Artemi Panarin did it in 43 games in the 2018-19 season. … Marchenko (assist) extended his point streak to five games (six points; two goals, four assists). He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in his past 15 games. ... Columbus center Adam Fantilli had an assist to give him seven points (three goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak. … Flyers defenseman Cam York played 21:44 and was minus-1 in his 200th NHL game.