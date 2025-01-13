Blue Jackets continue to overcome adversity, in mix for playoffs

COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets are the most inspiring story in the NHL.

Maybe in all of sports.

Is there another team overcoming anything like Columbus is this season?

First and foremost, the Blue Jackets have had to deal with the death of forward Johnny Gaudreau.

Then, they've had a rash of injuries to key players. Still, they have won four straight games and are 8-2-1 in their past 11. They hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“I think the thing I’m most proud of is just how hard we work every night and how we do it for each other,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “It’s been awesome.”

Columbus (20-17-6) hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+). The Flyers are one of seven teams within five points of the Blue Jackets in a tight playoff race.

Among the others are the Detroit Red Wings, their opponent in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1 (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS-D, SN360).

“It’s going to be a fun night, an exciting night,” general manager Don Waddell said. “But the game means something.”

Waddell knew he was taking on a challenge when he was hired May 28. Columbus had missed the playoffs the past four seasons and finished last in the East last season (27-43-12). His goal was to play meaningful games in March for the development of the young players.

He had no idea what was to come. Nor did coach Dean Evason, who was hired July 23.

No one did.

“I think coming into the year before John’s passing, I think it was refreshing to have new management, new coaches,” Werenski said. “I think there was a lot of excitement just within our room, just to kind of have a new feel. We all kind of knew what we could be. It was just doing it. And then obviously with the circumstances and what happened, you’re never really too sure how a team or a group is going to respond.”

The big offseason moves were the signing of center Sean Monahan as an unrestricted free agent July 1 and the trading of forward Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 19. Monahan came to Columbus thinking he was going to play with Gaudreau, his close friend and former Calgary Flames teammate. The Blue Jackets parted with Laine only to lose their leading scorer 10 days later.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey. Devastated, the team gathered for a candlelight vigil in Columbus on Sept. 4 and the funeral in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9. Training camp opened Sept. 18.