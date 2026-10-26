Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick, Maple Leafs continue western trip

WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Maple Leafs' western road trip continues at the Calgary Flames on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; SN+); a win would give them their longest streak since they won five straight to close the 2024-25 season. Next they visit the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO), followed by McKenna's first game at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP), the closest NHL team to his hometown of Whitehorse, Yukon.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

McKenna vs. Calgary

This will be McKenna's first game in Calgary as an NHL player, but he's no stranger to Scotiabank Saddledome. He played there eight times during his three seasons with Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League and had 10 points (four goals, six assists). His final regular-season WHL game was in Calgary, and the first of his two goals held up as the game-winner in a 5-2 victory March 23, 2025. He also had an assist to finish with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Saturday vs. Vancouver Canucks

If the Canucks wear their black skate jersey, it might look familiar to McKenna because he wore a very similar jersey when he played for the BC Junior Canucks at the 2017 Brick Hockey Invitational Tournament, a team that also featured Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel and Dallas Stars forward prospect Cameron Schmidt. As a 9-year-old, McKenna finished tied for third among all players with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in six games, though the BC Junior Canucks lost the championship game 2-1 in overtime to a Toronto Bulldogs team led by future Sharks forward Michael Misa.

EDGE STATS OF THE WEEK

McKenna's quickness remains the top element of his game, with his 23.34 mph top speed coming in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 8, ranking in the 98th percentile among forwards. His 29 speed bursts between 20-22 mph places him in the 91st percentile at his position. His mid-range shooting also is becoming a dangerous factor. His two goals from that area put him in the 96th percentile, and his 25.0 percent shooting percentage ranks him in the 82nd percentile. McKenna's shot speed also is growing. He had his fifth shot at 74 mph or faster in the second period against the Rangers (74.76 mph), his third-fastest of the season. For all McKenna NHL EDGE stats, click here).

THEY SAID IT

"We did it in college, and then if someone did something cool, or if they're a beauty, then you do that. I started doing it here with the guys and it's pretty cool to see it catch on." -- McKenna on his goal celebration, a double-pump wave with his left arm, which has been adopted by some of his Maple Leafs teammates, including Auston Matthews and Easton Cowan