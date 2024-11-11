Kurashev, Blackhawks recover, defeat Wild in OT

Seth Jones intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and fed the puck to Kurashev, who scored from the top of the left circle for his third career overtime goal.

“Just a good drive by ‘Jonesy,’ and I was able to shoot through the guys,” Kurashev said. “It went in, so it was good.

“Yeah, I think it has been tough for us all year to play a full 60 minutes. So we have to find a way to, even if the game is tied, stay in it and not let teams back in it. We got away with it today but we’ve got to learn from it.”

Petr Mrazek made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (6-9-1), who had lost two in a row.

“They're a good team,” Mrazek said. “We all know that. Their record says it all. We were prepared the first two periods. Great penalty killing in the third. The whole game, the penalty kill was outstanding, so that was the key that we got the win tonight.”