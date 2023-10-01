Samuel Fagemo scored with 39 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday.
Kings 2, Sharks 1 (OT)
© Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Alex Laferriere also scored, and David Rittich made 34 saves for Los Angeles.
Tomas Hertl scored, and Magnus Chrona made 28 saves for San Jose.
Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 9:57 of the third period, redirecting Jacob Moverare's point shot. It was his third goal this preseason.
Hertl tied it 1-1 with 2:47 remaining in regulation.