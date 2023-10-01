Latest News

NHL preseason results September 30

Fellow rookies confident Bedard will thrive in NHL

St. Louis Blues 2023-24 season preview

Ottawa Senators 2023-24 season preview

Mohns was legendary on, off ice for Bruins

Blackhawks' Savoie taken off ice on stretcher

Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Kings 2, Sharks 1 (OT)

NHL Fagemo for 9

Samuel Fagemo scored with 39 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday.

Alex Laferriere also scored, and David Rittich made 34 saves for Los Angeles.

Tomas Hertl scored, and Magnus Chrona made 28 saves for San Jose.

Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 9:57 of the third period, redirecting Jacob Moverare's point shot. It was his third goal this preseason.

Hertl tied it 1-1 with 2:47 remaining in regulation.