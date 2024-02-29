Daniels talks Kane return to Chicago, Red Wings success on '@TheRink' podcast

Patrick Kane's overtime theatrics in his return to Chicago, the Detroit Red Wings as a Stanley Cup Playoff contender, the Chris Tanev trade to the Dallas Stars and all the hot topics with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline just eight days away.

It's all in this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Ken Daniels, the Red Wings longtime television broadcaster, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to discuss his call on Kane's overtime goal in Chicago on Sunday and the likelihood that Detroit will end its seven-season playoff drought.

Daniels talked about how his call on Kane's winner came about from conversations he had with longtime broadcast partner Mickey Redmond, predicting that "Showtime" would show up in Chicago, to actually seeing it play out and talking all the way through it.

Rosen and Roarke also spoke with Daniels about Kane's impact in Detroit, the Red Wings' hot streak, why they enter their game against the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET) on a six-game winning streak and are 16-4-2 since Jan. 1, the excitement of playoff hockey returning to "Hockeytown," and what the Red Wings possibly could do before the deadline.

In addition, the co-hosts broke down the Tanev trade to Dallas that happened Wednesday and why they think it's a home run for the Stars, a fair deal for the Calgary Flames and smart of the New Jersey Devils to get involved to help facilitate it.

They also discussed the Nashville Predators potentially being buyers ahead of the deadline, but disagreed with the idea that trading goalie Juuse Saros after the season might be the right move. Rosen said the Predators should be buyers and whatever assets they trade away now they could get back by trading Saros during the offseason. Roarke said the Predators would be crazy to trade Saros at any point.

Another topic was the New York Rangers' needs ahead of the deadline and why they are holes that must be filled for them to be a Cup contender. The possibility of the Pittsburgh Penguins trading forward Jake Guentzel and the Vancouver Canucks as a fit also was an interesting point Rosen and Roarke hit on.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.