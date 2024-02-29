Stars acquire Tanev from Flames in 3-team trade

Chris Tanev was acquired by the Dallas Stars from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils.

Calgary acquired defenseman prospect Artem Grushnikov and the Stars' second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. If the Stars do not advance to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, then the Flames will not receive the third-round pick.

New Jersey received Dallas' fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Tanev has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 56 games this season. The 34-year-old defenseman also led the Flames in blocks (171) while averaging 19:50 of ice time per game.

Tanev, who is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Flames on Oct. 10, 2020, can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Calgary will retain 50 percent of Tanev's salary, and New Jersey will retain 50 percent of what remains.

Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2010, Tanev has 185 points (32 goals, 153 assists) in 773 regular-season games with the Canucks and Flames. He also has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Along with Tanev, Dallas also acquired goalie prospect Cole Brady. The 23-year-old, who is currently unsigned, is 4-2-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .886 save percentage as a senior with the University of Massachusetts.