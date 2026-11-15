Gridin break tie in third period, Flames edge Kings

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Frost also scored for the Flames (9-10-1), who have won two of their past three games and will face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back. Dustin Wolf made 29 saves.

Joel Armia and Mats Zuccarello scored, and Alex Laferriere had two assists for the Kings (5-11-2), who have lost four straight, and ended their seven-game homestand 2-5-0. Anton Forsberg made 21 saves.

Frost put Calgary ahead 1-0 at 2:13 of the second period. Adam Klapka pressured Kings defenseman Cody Ceci into a bad pass at the offensive blue line, which allowed Sharangovich and Frost to go on a 2-on-1 rush the other way, and Frost buried a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Armia tied it 1-1 at 6:21 of the third period, getting in front of Jonathan Castagna to collect Laferriere’s pass and scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.

Gridin put the Flames back up 2-1 at 11:21. He pressured Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe to turn the puck over in the offensive zone, which forced the puck back to Brian Dumoulin in the slot. Martin Pospisil took the puck off Dumoulin and found Gridin at the top of the crease for a one-timer.

Sharangovich scored an empty-net goal at 18:46 to make it 3-1. He has five points (one goal, four assists) during a three-game point streak.

Zuccarello cut it to 3-2 at 19:06 with his first goal with the Kings. With Forsberg off for the extra attacker, Zuccarello collected a deflected puck in the left circle and put a wrist shot past Wolf's blocker.