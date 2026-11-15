Faber ‘didn’t miss a beat’ in season debut for Wild after skull fracture

Faber admitted he experienced nerves before the game, a desire to take things “shift by shift” and ease into his start of the season. It made sense given his injury and how long he’d been out.

The stat sheet showed otherwise. In fact, it looked eerily similar to Faber’s production last season, when the 24-year-old had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games and averaged 24:41 of ice time.

“He didn’t miss a beat,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “Obviously some great plays, great play on the goal, but just defensively such a good skater. Smart, great stick. He makes it look easy.”

Faber started the game on Minnesota’s second defense pair with Jonas Brodin, but ended up back with usual partner Hughes on offensive-zone draws as the game progressed, something he said “eased my minutes up a little bit tonight,” noting they were weighted toward those offensive-zone shifts.

It’s something Hynes said he may continue for a bit as Faber continues his return.

“We’ll see how he responds to it,” Hynes said. “It’s difficult, too, when you come back. I mean, this is the most intense he’s worked, even though you’re coming back, but it’s nothing like a game and this is a hard game, where there’s a lot of physical contact. So, we’ll see how he responds and where he’s at on Monday.”

In the meantime, his teammates are not complaining. They’re more than glad to see Faber return to the ice. As Hughes put it, “To get Brock back, I mean, our D-corps is just as good as anyone’s.”

He added, “(It was) his first game, so he’s just going to keep growing. The Brock you saw tonight won’t be the Brock you see in a week.”

Minnesota (15-3-4) extended its road win streak to eight, and its lead atop the Central Division to seven points.

It’s now added Faber, who will play at home for the first time this season against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, SCRIPPS, KSTC).

“Like I said, there’s definitely things to improve on on my end,” Faber said. “I’m so happy to be back and happy that we won.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Joe McDonald contributed to this report