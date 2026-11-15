NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to push 21-game point streak with Oilers at Flyers

Nashville eyes eighth straight

The Nashville Predators look to extend the NHL's longest active win streak to eight games when they visit the San Jose Sharks (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA). The Predators (11-4-5) earned a 3-2 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and have a chance to match their second-longest run in franchise history (2023-24; 2005-06). Nashville's longest win streak is 10 games, established from Feb. 19-March 8, 2018. The string of success has benefited from three players with at least 20 points: defenseman Roman Josi (23 points; two goals, 21 assists), and forwards Filip Forsberg (22 points; seven goals, 15 assists) and Steven Stamkos (21 points; 11 goals, 10 assists). Macklin Celebrini has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games and leads the Sharks (9-11-2) with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 20 games. San Jose won 6-5 in a shootout at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and is 2-0-1 since its five-game losing streak.