There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including one televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to push 21-game point streak with Oilers at Flyers
Gauthier on eight-game goal run for Ducks; Predators go for eighth straight win
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
McDavid train rolls into Philly
Connor McDavid will look to extend his season-opening point streak to 22 games when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Oilers captain had an assist in a 1-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday to extend his remarkable run. He leads the NHL with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) for Edmonton (15-3-3), which is atop the Pacific Division. His teammate, center Leon Draisaitl, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) during an eight-game point streak and ranks second in the League with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists). Philadelphia (6-10-6) won 4-3 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, extending its point streak to four games (2-0-2).
Gauthier chases history
Cutter Gauthier can push his goal streak to nine games when the Anaheim Ducks host the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SN1). Gauthier leads the NHL with 15 goals since his streak began for the Ducks (10-9-1) on Oct. 29. Teemu Selanne holds the record for the longest goal streak in franchise history, scoring 17 during an 11-game run in 1997-98. Zayne Parekh has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past four games for the Flames (9-10-1), who play the second of a three-game road trip after a 3-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Nashville eyes eighth straight
The Nashville Predators look to extend the NHL's longest active win streak to eight games when they visit the San Jose Sharks (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA). The Predators (11-4-5) earned a 3-2 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and have a chance to match their second-longest run in franchise history (2023-24; 2005-06). Nashville's longest win streak is 10 games, established from Feb. 19-March 8, 2018. The string of success has benefited from three players with at least 20 points: defenseman Roman Josi (23 points; two goals, 21 assists), and forwards Filip Forsberg (22 points; seven goals, 15 assists) and Steven Stamkos (21 points; 11 goals, 10 assists). Macklin Celebrini has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games and leads the Sharks (9-11-2) with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 20 games. San Jose won 6-5 in a shootout at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and is 2-0-1 since its five-game losing streak.
Tkachuk targets career milestone
Matthew Tkachuk needs one point to reach 700 for his career when the Florida Panthers visit the Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, NHLN). The forward has 257 goals and 442 assists in 694 games with the Panthers and Calgary Flames. Tkachuk can become the 10th United States-born player to reach 700 points in fewer than 700 career games. His father, Keith Tkachuk, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 9, reached the milestone in 720 games. Florida (12-7-2) has won three in a row. Mikko Rantanen has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games for Dallas (11-6-2), which is 4-1-1 in its past six.
Stone shoots for points record
Mark Stone needs two points to pass Jonathan Marchessault as the all-time leader for the Vegas Golden Knights, who host the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP). Stone has 416 points (146 goals, 270 assists) in 421 games with the Golden Knights (13-5-3), including five points (two goals, three assists) in his past eight games. Marchessault, now with the Predators, had 417 points (192 goals, 225 assists) in 514 games. Brock Boeser will look to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, three assists) for the Canucks (3-17-1).
The schedule
Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, NHLN
Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SN1
Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks, 9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
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