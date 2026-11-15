Orlov, Sharks recover, get past slumping Mammoth in shootout

Defenseman has goal, three assists for San Jose; Hayton ties it late in third for Utah, which drops fifth in row

Sharks at Mammoth | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dmitry Orlov had a goal and three assists for the San Jose Sharks, who recovered after allowing the tying goal late in the third period and defeated the Utah Mammoth 6-5 in the shootout at Delta Center on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Adam Gaudette, Eric Pohlkamp and Zack Ostapchuk also scored for the Sharks (9-11-2), who had lost six of their past seven games (1-5-1). Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves, and Macklin Celebrini and Mason Marchment scored in the five-round shootout. 

Zac Jones scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist, and Kailer Yamamoto had three assists for the Mammoth (10-8-3), who have lost five in a row (0-2-3). Clayton Keller added two assists, and Karel Vejemelka made 16 saves.

After Orlov gave the Sharks a 5-4 lead at 14:17 of the third period with a shot that was partially blocked and sailed over the glove of Vejmelka, Barrett Hayton tied it 5-5 on the power play at 16:22 by redirecting a Yamamoto pass.

Jones had made it 1-0 for Utah at 2:15 of the first period, tapping in a pass from Yamamoto at the back door for the defenseman’s first goal with the Mammoth.

Sergachev scored a power-play goal at 8:53 when his wrist shot from the slot went in off of Askarov with the goalie screened to make it 2-0.

Toffoli cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 11:35, stuffing in his own rebound at the left post.

Jones scored his second goal of the game at 12:40, firing a slap shot of the point that trickled through Askarov to give the Mammoth a 3-1 lead. The original call on the ice was no goal, but The Situation Room initiated a video review and deemed that the puck entered the net as the culmination of a continuous play.

Will Smith had a goal overturned for the Sharks at 59 seconds of the second period after the Mammoth challenged for offside.

San Jose then tied the game with two goals in six seconds.

Gaudette made it 3-2 with a power play goal at 3:07 by tipping in a point shot from Orlov before Ostapchuk tied it 3-3 at 3:13, beating Vejmelka between the legs on the rush following the ensuing face-off.

Jack McBain gave the Mammoth a 4-3 lead at 8:59, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle.

Sergachev looked to have scored at 10:27, but the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference. Utah challenged the call, but the ruling on the ice was confirmed after video review.

Pohlkamp tied it 4-4 at 5:23 of the third period with his first NHL goal, sending a wrist shot from the top of the slot past the glove.

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