Kakko working to show he can be more than 'a third-line guy' for Rangers

Forward has 2 assists in 4 games, feeling confident in chemistry on line with Chytil, Cuylle

By Dan Rosen
NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Kaapo Kakko is at a critical point of his NHL career, a proven player who is running out of time to prove he can do more.

"It's been a long time here," the 23-year-old New York Rangers forward said. "I feel like I've always been a third-line guy and I still am on the third line. I just need to play as good as I can and not think about it anymore."

Kakko is an established NHL top-nine forward. He has been that for the Rangers for the majority of his six NHL seasons, since he was selected by New York with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He is, as he accurately noted, exactly that again, the right wing on the third line with center Filip Chytil and left wing Will Cuylle.

That line will be together again when the Rangers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, MSG, NHLN).

It will be Kakko's 305th NHL regular-season game, and he has 119 points (57 goals, 62 assists), including two assists in four games this season.

He's also played 44 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has had a role, however big or small at times, in the Rangers reaching the Eastern Conference Final twice, in 2022 and again last season.

New York signed him to a one-year, $2.4 million contract June 13 so Kakko could help them go further this season.

There is no denying his place in the NHL and his ability to compete at the highest level of hockey. He's a proven NHL veteran on a Stanley Cup contending team.

"But after last season ..." Kakko said, his voice trailing off as he heard himself speaking.

Well, he brought it up, and this is where the part about a lot to prove this season comes into Kakko's story arc for this season, which could be his last in New York if things don't go well again.

Last season was, to put it mildly, a step backward for him.

He had his best season in 2022-23, setting NHL highs in goals (18), assists (22) and points (40) while playing all 82 games for the first time. He was playing regularly with Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere on what became widely known as "The Kid Line" from their success during the 2022 playoffs.

It was the Rangers' third line that season but it arguably was their most dangerous at times.

Kakko did not build on it in 2023-24. He missed 21 games because of a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 27. He hadn't gotten going before he was injured, and couldn't find a groove after he returned Jan. 14.

NJD@NYR: Kakko kicks off the scoring in the 1st

He didn't make good on his opportunity to play on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, and at times was shifted to the fourth line. He finished the season with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 61 games.

Kakko had two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 playoff games. He was a healthy scratch in Game 2 of the conference final against the Florida Panthers.

"Last year he said it, I said it, we both said it, I think there's more there and so every day is an opportunity to prove that," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "When you don't have the year you want, you come back the next year, anybody, I think there's an opportunity to fix that, to come back and prove that you can do more than that. From his eyes and from mine it doesn't matter; a new year is a new opportunity."

So far, Kakko looks like he's making good on his opportunity.

His line with Cuylle and Chytil is generating chances and playing in the offensive zone. Kakko assisted on defenseman Victor Mancini's first NHL goal in a 5-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday after he helped keep the puck alive behind the net and protected it in the corner.

"That gives you confidence," Kakko said. "I mean, at some point you have to score a goal and it's going to be better, but at this time of the year, only a couple games, get those chances. It feels pretty good."

Kakko is part of the Rangers' second power-play unit, playing in front of the net like Chris Kreider does on the first unit. New York's second unit doesn't get a lot of ice time, but Kakko is gaining confidence just by having a role on it.

"I like the spot, net-front," Kakko said. "I mean, 'Kreids' is getting a lot of goals over there all these years. It's the second power play and the first power play has always been very good, so they get all the ice time. But you're going to get there sometimes and there's going to be more chances. I think more importantly you're going to get out there and you don't have to sit on the bench so you keep the rhythm going. That's the biggest thing, but also we're going to score a goal."

Kakko knows he has to be a part of it to stay a part of it. That's the prove-it part; prove that he can do it consistently, prove that there is, as Laviolette said, more there.

"I know it," Kakko said. "I'm not a young guy anymore."

