Kakko working to show he can be more than 'a third-line guy' for Rangers

NEW YORK -- Kaapo Kakko is at a critical point of his NHL career, a proven player who is running out of time to prove he can do more.

"It's been a long time here," the 23-year-old New York Rangers forward said. "I feel like I've always been a third-line guy and I still am on the third line. I just need to play as good as I can and not think about it anymore."

Kakko is an established NHL top-nine forward. He has been that for the Rangers for the majority of his six NHL seasons, since he was selected by New York with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He is, as he accurately noted, exactly that again, the right wing on the third line with center Filip Chytil and left wing Will Cuylle.

That line will be together again when the Rangers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, MSG, NHLN).

It will be Kakko's 305th NHL regular-season game, and he has 119 points (57 goals, 62 assists), including two assists in four games this season.

He's also played 44 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has had a role, however big or small at times, in the Rangers reaching the Eastern Conference Final twice, in 2022 and again last season.

New York signed him to a one-year, $2.4 million contract June 13 so Kakko could help them go further this season.

There is no denying his place in the NHL and his ability to compete at the highest level of hockey. He's a proven NHL veteran on a Stanley Cup contending team.

"But after last season ..." Kakko said, his voice trailing off as he heard himself speaking.

Well, he brought it up, and this is where the part about a lot to prove this season comes into Kakko's story arc for this season, which could be his last in New York if things don't go well again.

Last season was, to put it mildly, a step backward for him.

He had his best season in 2022-23, setting NHL highs in goals (18), assists (22) and points (40) while playing all 82 games for the first time. He was playing regularly with Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere on what became widely known as "The Kid Line" from their success during the 2022 playoffs.

It was the Rangers' third line that season but it arguably was their most dangerous at times.

Kakko did not build on it in 2023-24. He missed 21 games because of a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 27. He hadn't gotten going before he was injured, and couldn't find a groove after he returned Jan. 14.