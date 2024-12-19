Schultz, 2-time Stanley Cup winner, retires after 12 NHL seasons

Defenseman helped Penguins win championships in 2016, 2017

Schultz_SEA

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Justin Schultz, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, retired from the NHL on Wednesday after 12 seasons.

The defenseman had 324 points (71 goals, 253 assists) in 745 regular-season games with the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Seattle Kraken, including 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 70 games with Seattle last season.

He also had 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

Schultz was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 43) of the 2008 NHL Draft but instead played three seasons with the University of Wisconsin and signed with the Edmonton Oilers as an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2012.

He was traded to the Penguins on Feb. 27, 2016 and became an integral part of two Stanley Cup championships, including an NHL-best 51 points (12 goals, 39 assists) in 78 games in 2016-17.

He signed with the Capitals as a free agent Oct. 9, 2020, and then joined the Kraken on a two-year contract July 13, 2022.

