Slafkovsky emerges as 'big-time player' in Canadiens' Game 1 win

Completes hat trick in OT, sets tone with physical play against Lightning in East 1st Round

mtl_slafkovsky_041926

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

TAMPA -- The signs of Juraj Slafkovsky becoming a dominant power forward in the NHL have been there from the start. 

The No. 1 pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft has always been able to combine his size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and his skill. 

But this season, it’s gone to another level.

From scoring 30 goals in the NHL for the first time this season to being an absolute monster for Team Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 22-year-old force of nature has been getting better each day. 

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, he was at his best. 

Slafkovsky scored three times, all on the power play, completing his hat trick 1:22 into overtime to give the Canadiens a 4-3 win in a rough-and-tumble, back-and-forth affair at Benchmark International Arena.  

“He’s a big-time player,” Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes said. “I’m so proud of him. He’s just proving we made a good decision (drafting him No. 1). It’s what we expected of him from the first day we got him.”

Slafkovsky became the Canadiens’ first player since 1933-34 (when goals by type were officially tracked) with three power-play goals in a playoff game.

MTL@TBL, Gm 1: Slafkovsky earns a hat trick in Game 1 victory

He also became the first Canadiens player with a playoff hat trick since Rene Bourque in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Final and the third player in the Canadiens’ rich history to complete a hat trick with an overtime goal, following Eric Desjardins (Game 2 of the 1993 Stanley Cup Final) and Gerry Plamondon (Game 2 of the 1949 semifinals). 

“We know what ‘Slaf’ can bring to the table,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “He played true to his identity tonight. It wasn’t just about his goals; he wanted to win, he was physical, he won one-on-one battles, and he had an active, disruptive stick. It was a big game for him.”

The winning goal came on a wrist shot that beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to the long side, giving Montreal the 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.   

“There was kind of open space there, I decided to shoot it and thankfully it went in,” Slafkovsky said.  

He scored his first power-play goal with 24 seconds left in the second period, one-timing a blast over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder to tie the game 2-2. 

He then gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at 5:56 of the third period, taking a pass in the slot from linemate Cole Caufield and beating Vasilevskiy. 

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Canadiens forward Josh Anderson, who gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 13:24 of the first period. “Since last year and this year, obviously taking huge strides. Power forward, a big guy, that you know it’s hard to stop him.”

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said it’s even harder to stop Slafkovsky when he’s on a Canadiens power play that was 10th in the NHL at 23.1 percent. Slafkovsky had 28 power-play points and 15 power-play goals in the regular season. 

"We've got to start by not putting him on the power play,” McDonagh said. “You ask any top player, they like feeling the puck and making things happen with that extra time and space. So, just keep playing him hard all over the ice."

St. Louis, the only coach Slafkovsky has had in the NHL, said his progression has been something to watch.  

“You understand that when you’re dealing with young players, talented players like that, I think as a coach you have to patience, empathy, whatever it is,” St. Louis said. “But the goal is always to be advancing and growing and understanding, it’s not going to be linear. There were some ups and dips, but as he’s evolved the last year, there’s not a lot of dips.”

Canadiens at Lightning | Recap

Slafkovsky scored a total of 42 goals over his first three NHL seasons, including 18 last season. He finished with 30 this year. The forward also came up big for Team Slovakia in Milan, getting eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games, helping his country reach the semifinals, where it lost to eventual gold medalist Team USA. 

“The Olympics are kind of like a playoff series, you play seven games,” Slafkovsky said. “I for sure got my confidence. I’m trying to bring that in here and try to help the team win games.”

He certainly did that Sunday, and not just by scoring goals. 

From the very first shift, he was a physical presence for the Canadiens, finishing with two hits. 

“Just trying to go out there and hit some guys,” Slafkovsky said. “Get myself into the game. It’s a good way to start. I feel like all the lines that went out there they started real physical and it’s a good way to set the tone for the rest of the series.” 

And that is maybe what was most impressive about Slafkovsky on Sunday. Instead of basking in his historic night, he put it in perspective, not trying to get ahead of himself with Game 2 back in Tampa on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC). 

“We’re all happy, but yeah, got to focus, we still have a game in two days,” Slafkovsky said.

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